Midland City juvenile dies in early Sunday morning crash

A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a Midland City juvenile, according to the Alabama Department Law Enforcement Agency. The name of the victim was not released by ALEA.

Another unidentified juvenile from Skipperville was driving a 2006 Nissan Frontier, which left the roadway and struck a tree around 3:10 a.m. The collision resulted in fatal injuries to the passenger who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Houston County 9 approximately three miles east of Wicksburg.

No additional information was released as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the wreck.