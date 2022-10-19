Military, workforce development top priorities, Ainsworth says

ENTERPRISE — Striving to be a national leader in the military and aerospace industries through enhanced workforce development are top priorities, Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth told the Republican Women of Coffee County at a meeting here Wednesday.

“We’ve got to make sure we get everybody trained for a 21st century job with the understanding that not everybody is going to college,” Ainsworth said. “Dual enrollment programs at high schools provides that avenue and if we continue to do that, we will be at an advantage over other states.”

Ainsworth grew up in Boaz and worked as a youth pastor at Albertville’s Grace Fellowship Church prior to entering public service. He is co-founder of Dream Ranch commercial hunting and fishing lodge and the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo. “I’ve been in small business my whole life,” he said. “I never thought I’d be involved in politics. In college, I wasn’t even in the student government association.”

Holding down a job while he attended college, Ainsworth's focus was on providing for his family when he graduated. Then he was asked to run for the Alabama House of Representatives. “Absolutely not,” was his immediate response, he said. “My wife and I ended up talking and praying about it.”

In the end, Ainsworth decided to run and was elected to the House of Representatives. He served one term and successfully ran for lieutenant governor in 2018. “I decided I wanted to make a difference in Alabama,” he said.

Through the Lieutenant Governor’s Commission on a 21st Century Workforce, Ainsworth has focused on improving workforce development. That begins with education through “real school choice,” he said.

As chairman of the Alabama Small Business Commission, Ainsworth promotes policies that allow both new and existing businesses of all sizes to grow and expand. “The reason that Alabama’s economy is doing so well is that we got people back to work safely after COVID,” he said.

Ainsworth called the COVID-10 pandemic that essentially shut down schools and business for two years “unprecedented.” Initially as uncertain as most people as events unfolded, Ainsworth said he soon started to think, “Wait a minute. We are killing our small businesses.”

Ainsworth said he is against mandated vaccines and masks. “I have always taken a strong stance on that,” he said. For Ainsworth, that includes mandates that military personnel and military contractors be vaccinated, he said. “We have a huge deficiency of people going into the military. So why in the world you would put more restrictions on that and kick out people who are willing to serve is beyond me,” he said. “It’s not rocket science, its common sense.

“Every sector of our economy could have stayed open,” he said. “Getting vaccinated should be a personal decision. You shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask.”

Ainsworth was elected to serve as national chairman of the Aerospace States Association, which brings together aviation and aerospace interests from across the nation in order to provide networking opportunities, grow jobs, and expand economic development. He hosted the group’s annual conference in Huntsville in 2019.

The Alabama Military Stability Commission, chaired by Ainsworth, was created by state statute in 2011. The commission works to ensure Alabama remains the most military and veteran-friendly state in the country. The military has a $21 billion impact in the state, he said. “For more than a half-century, Alabama has been a national leader in aerospace development and technology, and if we are going to maintain that role, we must develop a new generation of students, individuals, and businesses with the qualifications to work within the industry.

“When the Department of Defense released its grading system that determined Space Command Headquarters would locate in Huntsville, one of the few areas in which Alabama scored low was professional license reciprocity for military spouses,” Ainsworth said. “We changed that.

“Providing a more welcoming environment and a better quality of life to the men and women who wear a uniform and devote their lives to protecting our nation is among the most satisfying accomplishments of my public service,” he said.

Asked his opinion on gambling, Ainsworth said he has been consistent with his position on an issue that cannot happen without an amendment to the state’s constitution. “My opinion is that I don’t think gambling is going to solve any of our problems in Alabama,” he said. “I think the people have the right to vote on that but at the end of the day, as lieutenant governor, I don’t have a say in that.

“I’m glad to stand for truth and just common-sense stuff,” Ainsworth said. “I believe you have one life to make a difference and that is what I plan to do.”