This year's Miss Dothan pageant took place on Saturday, April 29, at the Dothan Opera House and new queens in six different categories were crowned at the competition.
Miss Dothan 2023 and her court of beauties:
- Queen Emma Claire Hinson
- First Runner Up: Lauren Shapiro
- Second Runner Up: Reagan Mathis
Teen Miss Dothan 2023 and her court of beauties:
- Queen Allie Campbell
- First runner-up: Gabrielle Cawley
- Second runner-up: Kerrigan Bacher
Little Miss Dothan 2023 and her court of beauties:
- Queen Caroline Elizabeth Taylor
- First runner-up: Ellie Goodson
- Second runner-up: Lennox Conner Flurry
- Third runner-up: Blakely Boykin
Future Little Miss Dothan 2023 and her court of beauties:
- Queen Emery York
- First runner-up: Sloan Saliba
- Second runner-up: Madelyn Gage Silavent
- Third runner-up: Ava Watson
Young Miss Dothan 2023 and her court of beauties:
- Queen Abbey Shea Reatherford
- First runner-up: Emelyn Claire Alley
- Second runner-up: Hadleigh Claire Fisher
Junior Miss Dothan 2023 and her court of beauties:
- Queen Mckenna Grace Silavent
- First runner-up: Millie Parrish
- Second runner-up: Jaslyn Priscilla Maria Miranda
Hinson and Taylor will represent the City of Dothan at this year's National Peanut Festival Pageant in October.