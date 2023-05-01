This year's Miss Dothan pageant took place on Saturday, April 29, at the Dothan Opera House and new queens in six different categories were crowned at the competition.

Miss Dothan 2023 and her court of beauties:

Queen Emma Claire Hinson

First Runner Up: Lauren Shapiro

Second Runner Up: Reagan Mathis

Teen Miss Dothan 2023 and her court of beauties:

Queen Allie Campbell

First runner-up: Gabrielle Cawley

Second runner-up: Kerrigan Bacher

Little Miss Dothan 2023 and her court of beauties:

Queen Caroline Elizabeth Taylor

First runner-up: Ellie Goodson

Second runner-up: Lennox Conner Flurry

Third runner-up: Blakely Boykin

Future Little Miss Dothan 2023 and her court of beauties:

Queen Emery York

First runner-up: Sloan Saliba

Second runner-up: Madelyn Gage Silavent

Third runner-up: Ava Watson

Young Miss Dothan 2023 and her court of beauties:

Queen Abbey Shea Reatherford

First runner-up: Emelyn Claire Alley

Second runner-up: Hadleigh Claire Fisher

Junior Miss Dothan 2023 and her court of beauties:

Queen Mckenna Grace Silavent

First runner-up: Millie Parrish

Second runner-up: Jaslyn Priscilla Maria Miranda

Hinson and Taylor will represent the City of Dothan at this year's National Peanut Festival Pageant in October.