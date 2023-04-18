The Dothan Pageants Committee and the City of Dothan are gearing up for the annual Miss Dothan Pageant taking place Saturday, April 29, at the Dothan Opera House.

“We are very proud to see this tradition continue and to see the community pride that continues throughout the Wiregrass,” Rhonda Pasibe, the director for the pageant, said. “The Dothan Pageants Board was developed due to a passion for pageantry, mentorship, and a love for the Dothan community.”

Organizers kicked things off on Sunday, April 16, with an orientation to honor the contestants vying for the title of Miss Dothan, Future Little Miss Dothan, Junior Miss Dothan, Teen Miss Dothan, Little Miss Dothan, and Young Miss Dothan.

Nearly 30 girls are expected to take part in the competition. The Young Miss category has the most contestants as Emelyn Claire Alley, Kennedy Claire Birdsong, LynnLeigh Blayke Clark, Hadleigh Claire Fisher, Maebry Elizabeth Marler, Abbey Shea Reatherford, and Peyton Tiller will compete in hopes of winning the title.

This is the first year a Young Miss title will be given out as after a brand-new pageant board was brought in this year, the Future Miss, Junior Miss, and Young Miss categories were added to the competition.

Currently, Angelyse Hanna holds the title as Miss Dothan 2022. Her reign will come to an end at the competition and Emma Claire Hinson, Reagan Mathis, and Lauren Shapiro hope to land Hanna’s job.

Aubrey Price will turn her job over as Little Miss Dothan 2022 to either Blakely Boykin, Lennox Connor Flurry, Ellie Goodson, or Caroline Elizabeth Taylor.

In the teen category, Kerrigan Bacher, Allie Campbell, and Gabrielle Cawley have their eyes set on the job, while Jaslyn Priscilla-Maria Miranda, Millie Parrish, and McKenna Grace Silavent are striving for the title of Junior Miss Dothan.

Lastly, Sloan Saliba, Madelyn Gage Silavent, Ava Watson, and Emery York will compete for Future Little Miss Dothan.

Girls competing in the event range from 6 to 21 years old. All competitors must either reside or attend school in the City of Dothan with the exception of contestants in the Junior, Young, and Future Little Miss categories.

Winners in each respective category receive a crown, banner, and trophy. The event also gives competitors an opportunity to compete for scholarships.

Aside from getting the chance to serve as an ambassador for the City of Dothan, all winners will be heavily involved in a variety of community service projects and will ride in the National Peanut Festival parade for the City of Dothan later on in the year.

Dothan plays host to the National Peanut Festival pageant, which takes place in November. Last year, both Hanna and Price placed in the Top 10 and had to overcome some adversity along the way.

“They represented the City of Dothan beautifully in spite of having lost their beloved director just weeks before the event,” Pasibe said. “They had some heartbreak and some unique challenges to overcome throughout the year but continually represented the City of Dothan with grace and poise and carried on a tradition that was put in place in 1938 when the first Miss Peanut was crowned.”

The event gets underway at 2 p.m. with the Junior, Young, and Future Miss pageant, followed by the Miss, Teen, and Little Miss pageant at 6 p.m.

For more information about the pageant, contact Rhonda Pasibe at 334-648-0065 or go to thedothanpageants.com.