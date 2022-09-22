Missing Coffee County man found dead

A New Brockton man reported missing Sept. 17 was found dead after law enforcement officers responded to a call Wednesday from a landowner who discovered a crash just inside the Elba City limits, according Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton.

Joshua J. Burdeshaw, 41, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene of the single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Hickman Avenue, just inside the Elba City limits, Sutton said.

Burdeshaw had been reported missing Sept. 17 and had been last seen around the Elba courthouse on Sept. 13 at approximately 3 p.m., Sutton said. He was reportedly on a red Honda CBR 250R motorcycle. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khaki pants.

The crash is being investigated by the Elba Police Department and no further information is available at this time, Sutton said.