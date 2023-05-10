A man has been charged with capital murder after the body of a pregnant teen who went missing last week, was believed to have been discovered in Houston County.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of Anastasia Gilley, 19, was believed to have been found in an area near Headland. An autopsy will be conducted in order to confirm the identity.

The suspect, Marquis Devan McCloud, 33, was arrested earlier in the week in connection with Gilley's disappearance and is charged with one count of capital murder during first-degree kidnapping. Officials said McCloud has been very uncooperative throughout the entire investigation.

Gilley was reported missing by family members after she was last seen at her home on Wednesday, May 3.

Information gathered through interviews and other investigative techniques led law enforcement to a variety of locations throughout Houston and Jackson counties.

This large, multi-state investigation is ongoing between the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Houston County Sheriff's Office. More information will be released as the investigation continues to move forward.