MOAA supports Fort Rucker food assistance program

FORT RUCKER-The Fort Rucker Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) recently donated $500 to the Fort Rucker Holiday Food Assistance Program to benefit the Fort Rucker military community.

This program is administered by the Army Emergency Relief (AER) department at Fort Rucker.

MOAA is the nation's largest and most influential association of military officers. It is an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization.

With more than 350,000 members from every branch of service-including active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, former officers, and their families- the organization represents the interests of military officers at every stage of their careers.

Pictured are Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Loel Ewart, the chapter treasurer, and Mrs. Jo Anne Close, who is a Army Emergency Relief Officer/Financial Counselor with AER.