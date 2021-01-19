 Skip to main content
Montgomery man arrested, charged in Dothan homicide
breaking alert top story

Montgomery man arrested, charged in Dothan homicide

  • Updated
A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged in connection with Dothan’s first murder of 2021, Dothan police said Tuesday.

Christian De-Andre McCallister, 19, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Willis Rambo Jr., 20, of Dothan on Sunday afternoon. McCallister has been booked into the Dothan City Jail and is being held without bond.

Police said as the homicide investigation continues more arrests are possible.

On Sunday, Dothan police began a homicide investigation into Rambo's death that happened in the 900 block of Morris Street around 4 p.m. When police arrived, Rambo had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigators reviewed video from the area, interviewed witnesses, and worked to locate persons of interest. One of those persons of interest was McCallister who was located in Montgomery on Monday and arrested on unrelated warrants.

In a news release, Dothan police said they would like to thank the community for help in the investigation as well as assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in apprehending McCallister.

Additionally, anyone with information about this crime can contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 334-793-7000.

Christian De-Andre McCallister

Christian De-Andre McCallister

 Dothan Police Department
