Moore named Coffee County District 3 Commissioner

NEW BROCKTON - Retired Army Col. Sonny Moore was sworn into office as the new Coffee County District 3 Commissioner by Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson Monday.

Moore fills the seat vacated upon election of former Commissioner Josh Carnley to the state Senate after the retirement of longtime state Sen. Jimmy Holley.

Moore is a retired Army colonel and chaplain who served as civilian pastor for 16 years before coming on active duty in 1982. He also served in the Mississippi National guard and Army Reserve for eight years.

Moore retired in 2008 after having served 34 years in a military uniform. Since his military retirement, Moore served as senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Enterprise for 5 1/2 years. Since retiring from the pastorate in 2015, Moore serves as director of community relations for M1 Support Service and its 2,500 member aircraft maintenance work force.

He serves on the board of trustees for the Wiregrass United Way and the Dale County United Way Board.

He is also a member of the Wiregrass Forum Organization and is a member of the Military Officers Association of America and the Army Aviation Association of America.

Moore and his wife, Dr. Celia Stump, who has practiced dentistry in Dothan for the past 30 years, make their home in Enterprise.