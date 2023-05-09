OZARK — More security cameras for the county government building here were approved by majority of the Dale County Commission at the meeting Tuesday morning. The commission also approved installation of some security cameras for the building at the meeting April 25.

At the meeting two weeks ago, the commission voted 3 to one, with Commissioner Adam Enfinger casting the single nay vote, to approve the $12,226 installation of four video cameras for the government building. One camera is to be placed outside on the rear of the building, one in the solid waste department lobby area near the entrance of the building and two in the commission meeting room.

At the April 25 meeting Enfinger expressed concern about the $12,226 expense for video security cameras and questioned the justification for such, with other needs in the county.

Tuesday Dale County commissioners Adam Enfinger and Donald Grantham, with no comment, voted against the $3,530 expense to install security cameras in the lobby and front parking lot of the building, located at the intersection of Highways 231 and 123. Dale County commissioners Chris Carroll and Frankie Wilson voted in favor of the installation and Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon broke the tie by voting in favor of the recommendation.

After the vote was taken, McKinnon said that he had written a memo, dated May 9, to Enfinger, copies of which were available to the public. In the memo, McKinnon questioned the veracity of comments Enfinger made to the Ozark weekly newspaper after the meeting. McKinnon’s memo had a copy of the newspaper article in question attached.

“You have made outlandish and false statements in a public forum,” McKinnon wrote in the memo. “What you stated is totally untrue.

“You did not bring your allegations to the commission’s attention during the meeting,” McKinnon wrote. “Instead you made comments to the newspaper and TV station. Since you did not give the commission a chance to address your allegations, I’ll do so now.” McKinnon did not identify which television station he was referring to.

In the May 4 newspaper article attached to the memo, Enfinger is quoted as saying that he “believed the commission was taking the first step to monitoring employees’ conversations, while in their offices and during the commission of their duties.”

It was made very clear in the commission meeting that the cameras would be placed in public areas,” McKinnon said in his memo. “You deliberately made a statement that was untrue to cause anxiety among our employees.

“The commission has no intent on monitoring employees’ conversations. The commission is only interested in the safety of its employees,” McKinnon said in his memo. “The commission is only interested in the safety of its employees. Most public buildings have camera systems for security.”

In unrelated business, the commission approved a request from Level Plains Mayor Ronnie Thompson to patch potholes in the city. The cost is to be paid 100 percent by the requesting entity.

The Dale County Commission meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the government building in Ozark. The work session begins at 10 a.m. and is immediately followed by a voting meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.