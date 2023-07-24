AUBURN UNIVERSITY–Kim Mullenix, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System beef systems specialist, was recently recognized by the American Society of Animal Science (ASAS) as the society’s first winner of the Armstrong Leadership Award. This award recognizes an individual that has achieved outstanding accomplishments early in their career and displayed exceptional leadership within ASAS.

“It is an honor to receive this award sponsored by the Armstrong family,” Mullenix said. “The award represents service, which is a key value of working in Extension. I have been fortunate to serve as part of many strong teams who have a service-focused attitude with our stakeholders.”

Mullenix received this award at the ASAS annual meeting in Albuquerque, New Mexico. ASAS looks to foster the discovery, sharing and application of scientific knowledge related to responsibly caring for and using animals. Through this knowledge, ASAS hopes to enhance animal and human health and well-being.

Mike Phillips, director of Alabama Extension, said receiving this award illustrates the outstanding professional Mullenix epitomizes every day.

“I am very proud of Dr. Mullenix for receiving this award,” Phillips said. “This is a great testament to her programs and how she represents the department, college and university, as well as Alabama Extension.”

Helping Alabama’s

cattle producersAs an Alabama Extension specialist, Mullenix works directly with cattle producers to help improve their forage and nutrition management plans. To date, she has delivered more than 150 educational workshops across the state.

“Dr. Mullenix’s ability to communicate at every level is truly a gift,” Phillips said. “She is passionate about her work, which is a fundamental part of a great Extension professional.”

Mullenix has developed numerous educational publications, programs and tools for producers. Some of her most notable contributions are found in the Beef Basics and Forage Basics online courses and the Alabama Beef and Alabama Forage Basics handbooks. As the animal sciences and forages team coordinator, she helps oversee the team’s full slate of Extension programing statewide.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Mullenix and fortunate to have her as part of the Extension team,” said Becky Barlow, Alabama Extension assistant director for agriculture, forestry and natural resources. “Not only has she developed a prominent Extension program, but she is also a leader on Alabama Extension’s animal sciences and forages team. I am always impressed by her thoughtful approach to working with others and her desire to serve the citizens of Alabama.”

Outstanding researchMullenix is a College of Agriculture and an Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station researcher. Phillips said through these roles, Mullenix has developed an outstanding applied-research program that addresses real-world issues while simultaneously training the next generation of animal scientists.

Paul Patterson, dean of Auburn’s College of Agriculture, said Mullenix is highly deserving of this national leadership award.

“We are proud of Dr. Mullenix and her excellent work at Auburn and for farmers throughout the livestock industry,” Patterson said. “She has made a deep impact as a scientist, mentor and leader within both the College of Agriculture and the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station.”

Respected

among her peersJustin Rhinehart, assistant dean and former beef cattle specialist at UT Extension, has known Mullenix since she was a graduate student. The pair have worked together both in ASAS and through their respective universities and Extension programs. Rhinehart said Mullenix has been a critical component of the improved metrics ASAS is currently realizing.

“Kim is far too humble and focused on serving others to tout her accomplishments,” Rhinehart said. “She is highly respected in the animal agriculture industry and by her ASAS colleagues. The words I use to describe Kim’s leadership style are steady, dedicated and perceptive. These aspects make her one of the most exceptional leaders with whom I have worked.”

More informationLearn more about Mullenix’s programming in Alabama by visiting the Livestock and Forages section of the Alabama Extension website, www.aces.edu.