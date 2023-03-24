ENTERPRISE — Two Enterprise men are in Coffee County Jail after being arrested Wednesday during part of a multi-agency narcotics operation here, Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd said.

Jaquez Shields, 20, and Quinta McMath, 24, both of Enterprise, were arrested in Enterprise after law enforcement authorities found 35 grams — 350 pills — of Fentanyl, approximately 1,400 grams of marijuana, two handguns, and one rifle during the multi-department law enforcement operation, Byrd said.

The operation was executed by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Enterprise Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Bond is set for McMath, charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, at $3,000. Bond is set for Shields at $100,000 on each of two charges of drug trafficking.

The ALEA SBI ADETF-Region B is comprised of Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department and Geneva Police Department.