OZARK — After a two-hour delay because one juror failed to show up, the capital murder trial of Coley McCraney got underway Wednesday with opening arguments by the defense and prosecuting attorneys — and only 13 jurors.

McCraney, charged with five counts of capital murder and one charge of rape in connection with the 20-year-old case involving the shooting deaths of two Dothan teens in Ozark, has been in Dale County Jail without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest and indictment in the shooting deaths of Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 1999, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party.

Some two decades later, McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was identified through genetic genealogy testing.

“Don’t leave your common sense at the door,” Dale County Assistant District Attorney Eric Massey told the seven-woman, six-men jury in opening arguments Wednesday morning. The missing male juror had been one of 12 jurors and two alternates selected Tuesday afternoon after almost two full days of voir dire. “Let the DNA do the talking. Let the mud do the talking,” Massey said about testimony the jury can expect to hear during the trial.

Massey outlined events of the night of the murders for the jury to include the girls ending up in Ozark, lost, after trying to get to a party with friends in Midland City.

Massey said the girls called home from a pay phone at a gas station in Ozark and then asked clerks at the station for directions back to Dothan. Massey said that testimony will reveal that the girls were not muddy at that time. When the girls were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car, their jeans were muddied, Massey said. Semen had been found on Beasley’s clothing when her body was discovered, he said.

“The killer made two huge mistakes,” Massey said. One was leaving the car on Herring Avenue, a location about equidistant between the gas station and McCraney’s home at the time. One was leaving the semen that was ultimately tied to McCraney through DNA testing, Massey said.

Hawlett’s mother Carol and stepfather Mike told the court about the last night either had heard from their daughter, who had been working at a part-time job at the JC Penney store in Dothan. Both said she had called home at about 11:30 p.m. telling her parents that she would not be home by her 11 p.m. curfew because they had gotten lost but had gotten directions and were headed back to Dothan.

Hawlett’s mother said that when she awoke the next morning and discovered that her daughter was not home, she called hospitals while her husband drove to Ozark to see if he could find the vehicle along the route the girls said they were taking.

Two men who had known the girls 20 years ago also testified about the events of the night of July 31, 1999 and separate conversations they had had with the girls before the girls had left to meet friends in Midland City.

Dance School owner Patti Simpson told the court that Beasley had lived with her from the fall of 1998 until her death. Beasley was a “dance student, an employee, and a good friend,” Simpson said.

“Coley McCraney was a player back then,” McCraney’s defense attorney David Harrison said, adding that McCraney, an over-the-road truck driver at the time, had found Beasley and Hawlett at the gas station the night they said they were lost and “talked, socialized, and had sex with Beasley.”

“Do not assume, do not assume, do not assume,” countered Harrison, telling the jury about a person who had been a newspaper carrier in 1999 and who had witnessed a pewter Grand Marquis pull up beside Beasley’s vehicle parked on Herring Avenue the night the deaths occurred. That man is expected to testify, Harrison said. “That paper boy is going to do what he did 20 years ago and that is deliver the news — and the news is that Coley McCraney is not guilty.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Thomas are prosecuting McCraney with assistance from Massey. The attorney general’s office took the case at the request of the 33rd Judicial Circuit District Attorney Kirke Adams.

The court adjourned Wednesday afternoon and will reconvene Thursday at 9 a.m.