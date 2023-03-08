Lots of music, food, and good times are expected in Dothan this weekend as organizers from JonJam gear up for the festival's 15th year.

"Dothan seems like it's becoming a little bit of a party town, so we're glad to hold an event like this," Angelia Turner, the event's coordinator, said. "It looks like the weather is going to be great so we hope the public will come out, have a good time, and support a good cause."

The event will be held on Saturday, March 11, at The Plant in downtown Dothan. Gates open to the public at noon and those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.

Music will start playing at around 1 p.m. and feature local artists AK Senn and Quail Creek Band. Country and roots band Few Miles South will headline the event and are expected to start performing at around 3 p.m.

Outside of the music, a chili cook-off competition will be held with the tasting beginning at 2 p.m., followed by judging from 3 to 4 p.m., and winners announced at 5 p.m. Food vendors will be on hand and a cash bar will also be open during the event.

JonJam began in 2009 to help raise funds for Jon Lee, who was left paralyzed from the waist down in 2008 after a fall at his apartment severed his spinal cord. A group of Jon's friends decided to rally around him to create the Jon Lee Foundation and from there, JonJam was born.

The event has gotten bigger each year that it has been held.

"JonJam started out as friends helping friends," Turner said. "Now it has blown up into this big music event and fundraiser. We are grateful for the support that the community has given us over the years."

In past years, the event has been held at a couple of different venues, including the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds and the Wiregrass Rehabilition Center.

Proceeds from JonJam benefit The REAL (Refurbished Equipment Assisting Lives) Project which is based out of the Wiregrass Rehabilition Center in Dothan and managed by Jon Lee. The organization refurbishes used medical equipment such as wheelchairs and walkers and provides it to those in need free of charge.

Funds from the event will also support Adaptive Yoga and AMBUCS of the Wiregrass, an organization that creates customized tricycles for those who are unable to ride a traditional bike.

Turner said some attendees will receive their bikes for the first time during the festival.

"These bikes are a lot different compared to regular ones," Turner said. "They are custom made and cost anywhere from $600 to $1,200. These bikes make a huge impact on children because they give them a chance to move around and exercise."

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/jonjam-tickets-532332519897.

Those unable to attend who want to support the cause can make a donation by going to jonjam.org and clicking the donate tab. Although the event is held in the springtime, donations are accepted year-round.

"The equipment is needed throughout the year so the donation tab on our website is always open," Turner said.