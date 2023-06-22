ENTERPRISE-Navigator International in Enterprise is moving forward in the aerospace industry with completion of the Veteran Institute Procurement aerospace certification training last week.

Navigator International LLC Vice President of Government Services Bill Baker was one of 43 people from veteran owned or service disabled veteran owned businesses from 20 states to graduate from the inaugural VIP Aerospace program in Maryland June 15.

“It's exciting” Baker described the opportunity to participate in the inaugural three-day comprehensive training. “This accomplishment puts this company in the aerospace business.”

“Navigator International LLC continues to pursue the certifications needed to grow our business,” said NI Chief Executive Officer Al Patterson. “The Veterans Institute of Procurement gives us knowledge, network, and provides a path for these important programs.”

Baker said topics explored included strategic planning, marketing, operational program controls, supply chain management, legal concerns, contracting acquisition, and indirect rates, Baker said. The program also provided participants with a national network of veteran-owned small businesses they can team with on opportunities or serve as mentors.

A third generation Army brat and Army veteran, Baker retired to Enterprise after a 24-year military career that began after he graduated from high school at the age of 17 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He joined the Army as an air traffic controller, came to then-Fort Rucker for Advanced Individual Training in 1978 and came full circle back to Wiregrass area where he retired from the military and went to work as a civilian at the Combat Development Directorate.

Following that, Baker served as vice president of client programs at Navigator Development Group for 14 years before the company divided and Baker came on board Navigator International as vice president of government services. “The opportunities that Enterprise gives veterans is phenomenal,” Baker said. “I’m speaking on a personal as well as professional level. Enterprise, as a community, really does a great job of taking care of veterans, and it was a perfect fit for me.

“Not only do we have a great community here, we have a great work force of people in the aviation community that can transition into the aerospace industry easily,” Baker said. “That is where we want this company to go.”

Enterprise is a satellite office of the Huntsville-based Navigator International. “When Space Command comes to Huntsville, that becomes the hub of everything aerospace,” Baker said. “We want to be in that mix as a company.

“We know that Enterprise can be very competitive in providing trained individuals in aviation to meet those aerospace requirements,” Baker said. “My goal is to bring manufacturing or other jobs in the aerospace industry to the area.

“This was the first aerospace course that they offered and we were happy to be part of this,” Baker said.

“It’s exciting. To us, it’s the next big step for us to continue our path of growth.”

“We look forward to providing practical knowledge and tools to help veteran leaders improve their ability to win and manage federal contracts in this very competitive market,” said Barbara Ashe, VIP national director. “We are tremendously grateful for the support from Lockheed Martin Corporation, which helps ensure that the VIP Aerospace program is available at no cost to veterans nationwide.”

“VIP provided this training and certification to all veteran owned small businesses or service disabled veteran owned small businesses at absolutely no cost to the business through the support of their sponsors,” Baker said. “It’s a win-win.”