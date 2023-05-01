The following new books are available for checkout at the Enterprise Public Library:

David Baldacci, Simply Lies, CD;

Nicholas Binge, Ascension, fiction;

Allison Brennan, Seven Girls Gone, fiction;

Wanda E. Brunstetter, Letters of Trust, fiction;

Davis Bunn, Shell Beach, fiction;

Nicole Chung, A Living Remedy; biography;

Mary Higgins Clark, Where Are the Children Now?, fiction;

Harlan Coben, I Will Find You, CD;

Laura Dearn & Diane Ladd, Honey, Baby, Mine, biography;

Sarah Graves, Death by Chocolate Marshmallow Pie, fiction;

Benjamin Hall, Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home, biography;

Emily Henry, Happy Place, fiction;

Joshilyn Jackson, With My Little Eye, fiction;

Martha Hall Kelly, The Golden Doves, fiction;

Jonathan Kennedy, A History of the World in Eight Plagues, nonfiction;

Caroline Kepnes, For You and Only You, fiction;

Dennis Lehane, Small Mercies, fiction;

Gregory May, A Madman's Will; nonfiction;

Leslie Meier, Mother of the Bride Murder, fiction;

Susan Meissner, Only the Beautiful, fiction;

Michelle Miller, Belonging, biography;

Ricardo Nuila, The People's Hospital, nonfiction;

Diana Palmer, The Loner, fiction;

T. Jefferson Parker, The Rescue, fiction;

Hanna Pylväinen, The End of Drum-Time, fiction;

Bernie Sanders, It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism, nonfiction;

Leta McCollough Seletzky, The Kneeling Man, biography;

Danielle Steel, Worthy Opponents, CD; and,

Don Winslow, City of Dreams, CD.

The Enterprise Public Library is located in downtown Enterprise, one block from the Boll Weevil Monument. A staff of eight aims to provide ideas, information, and resources to every resident of Enterprise and Coffee County. They proudly serve more than 86,000 thousand visitors each year and patrons have access to a collection of more than 90,000 books and materials, 20 public computers, eight laptops and a wide range of digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, audio books, music and videos. Also available are databases, covering areas such as health, biography, psychology, science and technology, and travel and careers, and we provide literary, cultural and educational programs for children, teens, and adults each month.

The library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays the library is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday the library is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is closed Sundays.

Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Novosel soldiers and their families