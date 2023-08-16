With a heat index exceeding 113 degrees as they battled a house fire in New Brockton Sunday, members of the New Brockton Volunteer Fire Department relied on teamwork to extinguish a fire without any serious injuries, Fire Capt. Grant Lyons said.

“Sunday we received a call about a structure fire in New Brockton just after 3 p.m. What made it much more difficult were the environmental factors,” Lyons said about the house fire at the intersection of state highways 51 and 122 in New Brockton. “It was already 113 degrees.

With the high temperature and high humidity, more than a dozen firefighters from a half-dozen responding agencies suffered heat exhaustion and were treated by Enterprise Rescue and Troy Fire, Lyons said. “Fortunately, there were no serious injuries from the heat.”

No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire, but it’s believed the flames started in the back of the house, near or inside the kitchen, Lyons said. At this time, investigators are trying to determine what caused the blaze.

“We had no serious injuries but we did have heat exhaustion,” Lyons said. “Fortunately we had Enterprise Rescue on site.

“We also had support of our neighbors,” Lyons said, crediting assistance from the Enterprise Fire and Police Department, Troy, Fort Novosel and Elba Fire Departments, and Coffee County’s E911 and Emergency Management Agency offices. “It’s important to say that because we needed everyone working together,” Lyons said. “That teamwork that allowed for us to have some relief.”