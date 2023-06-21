A new city hall is expected to be constructed as part of the City of Dothan's multi-million-dollar downtown revitalization project.

"I want to thank the staff for about a year and a half of work," Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. "It's been a big effort and a lot of data has been gathered. I appreciate the city commission's work on it as well and I'm very excited to move forward with this project."

During a regular meeting of the Dothan City Commission Tuesday, commissioners unanimously voted to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Houston County, paving the way for the structure to be built.

The new city hall will be located at the corner of Main Street and Oates Street, directly across from the Houston County Courthouse. According to the memorandum, the city will buy the property, which is currently being used for courthouse parking, from the county.

Several other properties in close proximity are also expected to be purchased and turned into parking lots as part of a $2 million-dollar agreement between the county and the city. The additional lots will provide public and employee parking.

Saliba said the new city hall will be three stories in order to provide smooth access for people coming into the complex to conduct business.

"The architectural design on this new building will make it easier for the public to come in and out of it," Saliba said. "It will be a lot more ADA compliant and all of the entities that people need to do business with will be in the same building."

In the long run, Saliba believes the public will be happy with the new building.

"Moving forward, I think this will be something people will be proud of," Saliba said. "They'll be happy with its location and how close it is to other large buildings in the area. The complex will pretty much look like one of your typical office complexes around the City of Dothan. It's going to look nice, but it won't be over the top."

It is currently unknown when construction will begin as the city is still in the planning and designing phases.

The new city hall is just one aspect of Dothan's City Center project. Outside of building this structure, improvements will be made to the Opera House, Civic Center, and other recreational areas in the city.

With all of the improvements being made to Dothan, Saliba is looking forward to the city's future.

"I'm glad we're finally at this point," Saliba said. "So many wonderful people have worked on this for a very long time. I was actually speaking to someone at the Rotary Club on Monday, and someone said they were on a committee back in the early '80s that started on the efforts to revitalize the downtown area. This has been going on for over 20 years and I'm ecstatic that we're accomplishing some of these things."

In other action Tuesday, the city commission:

— Approved an application for a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License (On or Off Premises) for Gourmet on Main, 105 South Cherokee Avenue; Suites 4 and 5, by Erin E. Hayes.

— Approved an application for a Restaurant Retail Liquor License (On Premises) for The Juicy Seafood, 3240 South Oates Street, by Shouqiang Huang.

— Approved an application for a Restaurant Retail Liquor License (On Premises) for Mikata Japanese Steakhouse, 4600 Montgomery Highway, by Joeurt Puk.

— Confirmed the costs incurred in the weed abatement of properties determined to be nuisances and turned the amounts over to the county tax collector to be added to the next regular bills for taxes levied against the respective lots and/or parcels of land.

— Applied for and accepted funding from the Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development Council, Inc. (WRC&D) for a reimbursable grant in the amount of $15,000 for the Wiregrass Public Safety Academy.

— Applied for and accepted funding from WRC&D for a reimbursable grant in the amount of $15,000 for equipment for the Special Response Team Division of the Dothan Police Department.

— Entered into an agreement with ESRI, Inc. for software and maintenance at an annual cost of $56,700 for a three-year period.

— Approved a final change order with L and K Contracting Company, Inc. for the 2022 Pleasant Redwater Project to deduct $37,382 from the original contract amount, resulting in a final contract price of $2,036,143.

— Approved a final change order with L and K Contracting Company, Inc. for the Little Choctawhatchee Wastewater Treatment Plant Timber Pile Repairs Project for an additional cost of $35,000 resulting in a final contract price of $215,000, and for a time extension of 350 calendar days from the original contract date.

— Approved the utilization of seizure funds to be used to pay various allowable expenditures for Police Department operations in the amount of $67,763.

— Entered into an agreement with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program for reimbursement of overtime expenditures in the amount of $15,000, and appropriated funds for said agreement.

— Declared 10 computers as surplus and no longer needed for municipal purposes and authorized the Leisure Services Department to donate said computers to the Wright Star Foundation

— Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a notice to proceed to Hollon Contracting, LLC, for the Pole Barns at Wiregrass Complex Project in the amount of $251,218, and appropriated funds for said contract.

— Entered into a sales contract and accepted a warranty deed to purchase a parcel of property located at 539 Third Avenue for the price of $30,000 for the purpose of expanding Wiregrass Park, and appropriated funds for said purchase.

— Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a Notice to Proceed to C and R Contracting, LLC for the Pedestrian Bridge for James O. Oates Park Project in the amount of $376,500, and appropriating funds for said contract.

— Entered into a three-year renewal agreement with ThinkGard, LLC for DataGard Services to include a one-time charge of $750 and a monthly cost of $6,846.

— Approved payment of invoices for the month of May 2023 in the amount of $15,061,540.

— Awarded bids and approved other purchases over $15,000 by the city and appropriated funds for said bids.

— Approved advance travel requests for City employees.

— Accepted Right-of-Way Warranty Deeds, Temporary Easement Deeds,

— Permanent Easement Deeds, and Tree Trimming Easements from multiple property owners for the Honeysuckle Road Improvements Project.