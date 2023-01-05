New Dale coroner holds department orientation

DALEVILLE — An overview of the Dale County Coroner’s responsibilities, procedures and expectations was provided for department staff, Daleville law officers and the Fort Rucker Mortuary Officer at the Department of Public Safety Training Room in Daleville Thursday.

Dale County Coroner-elect John Cawley and Alabama Coroners Association Executive Director Philip Box outlined professional educational classes available for coroner’s staff, required report writing procedures, and office operations during the 2.5-hour class.

“This is essentially a diagram of the coroner’s office going forward,” said Cawley who will be sworn in to office Jan. 17 after having served as the county’s deputy coroner with longtime coroner Woody Hilboldt, who opted not to run for reelection.

Cawley introduced Dale County Sheriff Deputy Adam Bruhn as the county’s chief deputy coroner and Daleville Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief David Grubbs as the deputy coroner for the Daleville, Level Plains and Clayhatchee area.

A Dale County Coroner’s van will be stationed in Daleville, Cawley said. Crawley had high praise for Daleville Department of Public Safety Chief John Crawford. “Your guys in Daleville have always been very supportive of us,” he said, noting that Daleville DPS has already let the coroner use the police training building twice recently.

A new coroner’s van is being purchased for the Ozark area office because the Dale County Coroner does transports to Montgomery for autopsies. “Last year we did 46 autopsy transports to and from Montgomery,” Cawley said.

The Dale County Coroner’s office responded to 192 calls last year, Cawley said. The county had 25 drug overdose deaths and 18 suicides. “That’s a lot,” he said.

Cawley said Dale County has the only coroner’s office south of Montgomery with a specially designated coroners building, a cooler, a viewing room, and a coroner’s office. “The body will go to that office building until the family makes a decision,” Cawley said. “We do not make a recommendation to the family about which funeral home to use,” he said. “I want to be clear to everyone about that.”

Box distributed what he called a “how to” book from the Alabama Coroners Association that detailed everything from the laws governing the office to death notifications. “The coroner is charged with determining the cause and manner of death,” Box said. “That is, in short, what he or she does.”

April Dardy, mortuary coordinator from Fort Rucker, which is inside of Dale County, gave the civilian law officers a brief overview of procedures and jurisdiction dealing with military personnel and their family members who die on or off of the military installation

“We have worked very well with April,” Cawley said. “We will continue to do so.”

Cawley outlined for the group how he expected them to show up at a call. “No shorts and flip flops,” he said. “We are professionals and that is how we will act and look.”