PINCKARD — A running track called “a true community partnership” built on the South Dale Middle School campus here officially opened for business with a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

Town of Pinckard and Dale County Schools officials gathered with soldiers from Lyster Army Medical Clinic on Fort Novosel and a bevy of beauty queens to officially cut the ribbon for the track, which is equipped with chin up bars, leg presses, and row machines, all funded by a grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.

Calling the school “the hub of the community,” South Dale Middle School Principal Dr. Perry Dillard credited Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker for “supporting my vision for this project,” and SDMS Librarian Amy Blackstock, who wrote the grant application. Blackstock said that the school submitted the grant, with assistance from the physical education teachers, and were notified in early October that they had received the “Walk it off” grant to fund the track.

“As soon as I became principal here four years ago, Mayor Bobby Borland made it clear that he wanted to continue to partner with our school,” Dillard added. “And it is a great community partnership.”

Borland said that “in the spirit of true community partnership,” the town council agreed to use town equipment and labor to help grade out the area located behind the school’s gym. “And this is just the start of it,” Borland said. “We’re going to help them open up a walking trail in the woods over there.

“What we’ve done, we’ve done together,” Borland said, adding that the town is excited to adding Lt. Col Garrett Holt and his staff at Lyster Army Medical Clinic to the “community team.” Soldiers will work with physical education students teaching physical training.

“What a wonderful picture this is, seeing the community come together with a common goal,” said First Baptist Church of Pinckard Pastor Chris Woodall.

The Lyster Army Medical Clinic Commander agreed, adding that he was excited to partner with Pinckard and looked forward to working with the Dale County town on other projects. “I am such a proponent of community and I mean that in the fullest sense of the word,” Holt said, as he watched his soldiers interact with their civilian counterparts Monday morning. “Community carries the day. That is the phrase I like to say because relationships matter.

“One thing I know for certain is that for those of us in military medicine we have a ‘servant heart’ and this partnership with Pinckard will give us the opportunity to share that,” Holt said. "Fort Novosel and Lyster are part the Wiregrass and you know we love the Wiregrass."