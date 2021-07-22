New sweepstakes scam surfaces in Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Residents have recently reported to AARP about a new sweepstakes phone scam circulating in Alabama.

According to reports, scammers claim to represent AARP, Publishers Clearing House, Walmart, and other brands in attempts to get people to provide their bank account information, saying they need it in order to deposit sweepstakes winnings into their accounts. Once they get the account information, the scammers are then able to remove money from those accounts.

“We were alarmed to hear that AARP, along with other well-known brands, is being used by criminals to perpetrate their schemes and steal from Alabamians,” said Candi Williams, AARP Alabama state director. “We want to make it clear that AARP is not sponsoring any such sweepstakes, nor would anyone from AARP demand anyone’s bank account information.”

Sweepstakes scams are not new, and they circulate frequently. Scam artists can be persuasive, using tactics that have worked for them in the past. Those tactics often include using well-known brands to make them sound legitimate.