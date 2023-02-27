NEW BROCKTON - New uniforms, patches, and badges are ordered and department vehicles are being outfitted with more visible labels and numbers, Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd told those attending the county commission meeting here Monday.

The black pull-over polo shirts with personalized embroidery and khaki colored pants currently worn by CCSO deputies are being replaced with khaki-colored buttoned shirts with olive-toned green slacks. The deputy’s name and rank will be on separate attachable name tag.

“The uniform looks more traditional and is obviously more practical, because once you embroider someone’s name on it, you’re one and done,” Byrd said.

Byrd credited CCSO Chief Deputy Michael Hines for the design of the new badge and patch and said a roll out date for the uniform switch will be determined once the items arrive.

Byrd told the commission that all of the CCSO vehicles will have the words “Coffee County” on the side and the vehicle’s number clearly visible.

“Sometimes we get complaints about a law enforcement vehicle,” he said. “With our county name and the vehicle’s number clearly visible, we can better determine whether it is one of our vehicles and if so, which one.”

