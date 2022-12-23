Newton Elementary earns another national honor

NEWTON — Newton Elementary School is named a 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Association Distinguished School, one of only two in the state to achieve the honor this year. This is the second national recognition NES has received in the last four months, having been named a National Blue Ribbon School in September.

“We are very excited that our dedicated faculty and staff of Newton School is receiving another national award,” said Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker Friday. “This is truly a community effort.”

The National ESEA Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools that successfully use Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds to improve learning opportunities for all students, said Alabama State Department of Education Specialist Jennifer Connell. To qualify for the honor, schools must demonstrate high academic achievement for two or more consecutive years despite having a poverty rate of at least 60 percent.

“This high achieving school has had real success in closing the achievement gap of its student population,” said Connell. “NES has increased its overall student achievements by approximately 13 percent.”

Annually up to two qualifying federally funded schools per state are selected to receive this prestigious honor, according to Connell. “Selected schools are recognized for their exceptional academic achievement and student support.”

“All seven Dale County Schools have great community support that leads to this type of success,” Baker said.” Over the last six years we have continued to raise the bar and have higher expectations. We are so thankful for our team of stakeholders that work hard to make our schools successful.

“Together we have created a climate and culture for learning that leads to high test scores, competitive athletics, great facilities, a prepared workforce and future leaders,” Baker said. “We look forward to continuing the work necessary to make sure all children are ready for a good life in our communities.

“I am proud that NES and the Dale County school system is being recognized at the national level for the hard work of so many,” Baker said. “I am thankful for our great team.”

In September, NES was one of five schools in the state and 297 nationally named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. In November, a delegation from Dale County traveled to the nation’s capital to accept the award.

“Blue Ribbon schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona when the list of National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 was released.

“This national recognition is given to elite schools across the United States based on a school’s overall academic performance,” Baker said, announcing the Blue Ribbon School Award. “This historic accomplishment will go down as one of the greatest achievements in the history of the Dale County School System.”

Piedmont Elementary School is the other school to achieve the national recognized that was announced this week. Piedmont Elementary is a Pre-K through fifth grade school in a rural community in Northeast Alabama. Formerly named Southside Elementary School, in 2002, a new school was built on the same campus as the middle school and it was renamed Piedmont Elementary School, according to the school’s website.