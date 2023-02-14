ENTERPRISE - A Newton man is in the Coffee County Jail after being arrested here early Tuesday morning.

Spencer Saad, 19, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, shooting in to an occupied vehicle, unlawful possession of an altered firearm, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund.

Haglund said that on Monday at 10:45, EPD responded to the 600 block of College Street on a call for shots fired. EPD officers learned three victims were being treated at the hospital here for gunshot wounds.

Two victims suffered gunshot wounds to their arms and the third victim is in critical condition, Haglund said. “According to witnesses, the shooting took place after a verbal altercation at a residence in the 600 block of College Street. Witnesses reported that as the victims were pulling out of the driveway, the suspect fired multiple rounds into their vehicle.”

This shooting is still under investigation and no further information will be released, Haglund said.