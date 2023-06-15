OZARK-Kelsey Tanner of Newton is in Dale County Jail charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury or death.

According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, shortly after midnight Thursday, Ozark-Dale County E911 dispatched DCSO deputies and Newton police to the 4500 block of County Road 43 in Newton to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival deputies found a female victim suffering from extensive trauma to her torso and lower extremities, Bynum said. The female was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim has been identified as Ashley Williford of Newton, Bynum said.

"During the investigation we learned that an altercation took place at the residence," Bynum said, adding that a a vehicle and suspect description were obtained and a be-on-the-look alert was issued.

A short time later an officer with the Newton Police Department observed the vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those involved," Bynum said.

No further information will be released at this time.