In partnership with the University of Alabama-Birmingham's School of Medicine (UAB) and the Heersink family, the National Institutes of Heath's (NIH) All of Us research program opened a new enrollment location at the Health Center South Medical Tower in Dothan on Wednesday.

"If you live in the Wiregrass/Dothan community and have not participated in research, your information and the type of DNA that you have in your genes is not represented on the scale to which researchers can use to inform precision medicine," Alli Romack, the communications specialist for the program, said.

Precision medicine uses information about an individual's genes and DNA in order to prevent, diagnose, and treat an illness. Doctors normally don't look at a patient's individual traits when they are diagnosing them.

"The reason we don't have that when we go to the doctor yet is because of researchers who are working on treatments that don't represent the diversity of the United States," Romack said.

All of Us has a goal of enrolling one million people throughout the country so health information and DNA samples can be passed on to researchers working on cures.

Upon joining the program, participants will receive $25 after completing the enrollment process, basic ancestry information, and additional information about their genes.

Participants will also receive list of any genes researchers have identified in their DNA that might leave them predisposed for a certain illness. Romack said that list is the most important thing participants can walk away with.

"It doesn't necessary mean you will get this illness, it just means you or your family may be at a higher risk of getting it," Romack, said. "You're able to start taking those actionable steps up front before you are in the doctor's chair hearing that you've been diagnosed with something unimaginable."

As the research continues to grow, the program will continuously work with its participants.

"We'll continuously be involved with our participants," Romack said. "When researchers learn more about genes and DNA, they are going to contact you again as a participant to let you know the new information they found about your DNA. We look at our participants as partners in this program."

For more information or to enroll in the program, go to allofus.uabmedicine.org or call 333-JOIN-UAB.