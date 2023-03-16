Nitro Extreme is bringing thrills and excitement to the Wiregrass this weekend.

"Nitro Extreme is a fully produced two-hour long motorcycle and car stunt show," Chelcie Nugent, the show's host said. "We kind of describe this event as like a live version of Fast and Furious, we are doing all of the stunts that you would see in live action movies right in front of you."

The event is taking place at Wiregrass Commons Mall and runs from Thursday through Sunday. On Thursday and Friday, the show begins 7:30 p.m., followed by two shows on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., then two more on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The event is rain or shine and canopies are set up to cover the seats for spectators.

Spectators will see cars driving on two wheels, drifting, motorcycle stunts, and a car explosion towards the end of the show. Two stunt drivers who were involved in the making of the Fast and Furious movies will perform stunts during the show.

All of the vehicles used in the show are housed at the company's corporate headquarters in Sarasota, Florida. Nugent said only one modification is made to the vehicles.

"We normally go on websites such as Facebook Marketplace to purchase the cars," Nugent said. "We don't look for anything expensive because we know they are going to get beat on during the show. Once we get the vehicles, the only thing we do to them is weld the differential. Otherwise, they are pretty much stock."

Although Nugent is the host of the show, she will take part in a couple of stunts.

"They do drift stunts around me, and I do get on the motorcycle a little bit," Nugent said.

The show travels all over the country and this weekend marks the first time it's being held in Dothan. Nugent hopes for a good crowd and to reach a new audience.

"This is the fifth show for Cirque Italia and Dothan is one of the few cities that we haven't hit," Nugent said. "We thought it would be really exciting to bring something new here to Dothan and get a new crowd."

Cirque Italia created Nitro Extreme in 2022 in order to give stunt drivers a chance to showcase their talent.

"Stunt drivers in movies are people who we really don't get to meet; they are nameless and faceless," Nugent said. "But they are really talented so we thought it would be good to bring these people out here and shed some light on the extreme talent they have."

Nugent said the event is perfect for the whole family.

"This show is absolutely incredible for families and children of all ages," Nugent said. "The kids are amazed the entire time and the adults are really into it. It's just something cool for a family to come an experience together."

Tickets prices range from $30 to $45 and can be purchased at the door or online at nitroextreme.com. With the purchase of an adult ticket, you get a free child ticket.

For more information about Nitro Extreme, call 941-704-8572 or visit nitroextreme.com.