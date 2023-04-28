ELBA — An 18-year-old man charged with killing his father is being held in Coffee County Jail on no bond after a hearing before Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson at the Elba Courthouse Friday morning.

Wilson set a May 8 hearing for Ethan Stuckey, who is in Coffee County Jail after being extradited from Colorado where he had been in Colorado Springs Jail since his April 8 arrest by members of the Colorado Springs Fugitive Task Force Police Department and the Alabama Fugitive Task Force.

Stuckey was booked into Coffee County Jail at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, said Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd. He is charged in connection with the death of his father Russell Stuckey, 42, who was found shot in the chest in a home in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue in Enterprise on Good Friday.

The elder Stuckey was found dead at about 6 p.m. April 7 by the Enterprise Fire Department during its response to the call of a gas leak at the home in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue, said Enterprise Police Department’s Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund.

Haglund said that EPD detectives discovered the victim’s cause of death was due to at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

“EPD detectives worked through the night with our law enforcement partners to assist in the coordination of this apprehension,” Haglund said. “Members of the Colorado Springs Fugitive Task Force were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. EPD detectives will begin working on the extradition process to bring the suspect back to Enterprise.”

The Enterprise Police Department credit the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Elba Police Department, Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Springs Fugitive Task Force, and the ATF for their assistance in the investigation.