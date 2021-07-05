 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No data compromised in weekend WEC ransomware attack
0 Comments
top story

No data compromised in weekend WEC ransomware attack

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wiregrass Electric logo

HARTFORD — While a ransomware attack was launched against Wiregrass Electric Cooperative this weekend, officials have verified that no data was compromised.

“We at Wiregrass Electric Cooperative hold member information in the highest regard, and we always do everything we can to protect our members’ information,” Brad Kimbro, WEC’s chief operating officer, said via a news release. “We are thankful that no information has been accessed during this event.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Out of abundance of caution, WEC is conducting system maintenance following the attack. The system maintenance prevents members from accessing their accounts and any payment systems.

Disconnects of prepay accounts that reach a zero balance will be suspended during the maintenance period.

WEC will end the system maintenance period when officials feel it is safe to do so. WEC encourages members to follow its social media pages for further updates.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall on Cuba

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert