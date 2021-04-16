No injuries reported when school bus, SUV make contact in Dale County

A two-vehicle traffic crash with no injuries occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday in Dale County involving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox and a school bus.
Support Local Journalism
The Equinox driven by Glady Arias-Contreras, 43, of Clopton, was traveling south on Alabama 105. The school bus driven by Donald Jeffrey Watson, 69, of Skipperville, also was traveling south on Alabama 105. Side by side, the vehicles made contact as they both were turning into the school parking lot.
There were 16 occupants inside the bus: 15 students, along with the bus driver.
No injuries were sustained from the crash. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.