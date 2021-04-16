 Skip to main content
No injuries reported when school bus, SUV make contact in Dale County
A two-vehicle traffic crash with no injuries occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday in Dale County involving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox and a school bus.

The Equinox driven by Glady Arias-Contreras, 43, of Clopton, was traveling south on Alabama 105. The school bus driven by Donald Jeffrey Watson, 69, of Skipperville, also was traveling south on Alabama 105. Side by side, the vehicles made contact as they both were turning into the school parking lot.

There were 16 occupants inside the bus: 15 students, along with the bus driver.

No injuries were sustained from the crash. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

