TUSCALOOSA–The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees will not increase tuition for Alabama residents for the 2023-2024 academic year at any of its three doctoral research institutions – The University of Alabama (UA), The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH).

This significant action reinstates the tuition freeze that was in place for several years for in-state students prior to the 2022-2023 academic year, when tuition was increased marginally to account for inflation. Before that adjustment, in-state students did not see a tuition increase for five consecutive years at UA or for four years at UAB and UAH. There were also no increases in nonresident tuition for three sequential years.

“The University of Alabama System is dedicated to providing the most accessible path to a premier educational experience in our state, as we recognize the vital value of higher education,” said UA System Board of Trustees President Pro Tempore W. Stancil Starnes. “I applaud our UA System and campus leaders for implementing cost-effective measures and practicing careful fiscal management, which made the Board’s decision to reinstitute a Systemwide in-state tuition freeze possible for the upcoming academic year.”

The UA System Board of Trustees, which is responsible for ensuring effective leadership, management and control over the UA System’s three campuses as well as the UAB Health System, voted to approve tuition rates for the upcoming academic year at its meeting in Tuscaloosa on June 9. There will be no increase in tuition or required fees for Alabama residents. Nonresident tuition will increase by 3% at each institution.

UA System Chancellor Finis St. John commended the Board of Trustees’ decision and emphasized the UA System’s commitment to ensuring higher education is accessible for all Alabamians.

“The legislature’s support, our Board’s leadership, and our campuses’ dedicated efforts allowed us to continue to provide the world-class education and campus experience for which the UA System is known at a more predictably affordable cost,” said St. John. “As a public university system, we exist to serve Alabama and beyond through our mission to improve the lives of everyone we affect through teaching, research and service. We are focused on being responsible stewards for every dollar entrusted to us by students and families, and the tuition freeze for Alabama residents demonstrates our appreciation for the hardworking people of our state.”

Committed to excellence in teaching, research, and service, the University of Alabama System includes three doctoral research institutions – UA, UAB, and UAH – and the UAB Health System, a world-class academic medical center. The UA System educates more Alabamians than any other university system and provides transformational research in areas ranging from aerospace to biomedicine to transportation. As the largest employer in the state, the overall economic impact of the University of Alabama System exceeds $15 billion a year.