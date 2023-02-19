Cindy Dale from Peachtree City, Ga., is one of the featured speakers on Saturday, Feb. 25, during the Wiregrass Rose Society’s workshop titled “Roses 101: Everything You Need to Know to Grow Beautiful Roses.”

Dale is an accredited horticulture judge and has served as regional editor of Horizon Roses. She is also the author of numerous articles for American Rose Magazine, Georgia Gardening Magazine and other publications. She has won numerous awards and is active in roses on the local, state and national level. Cost of the workshop is $20 each, which includes a $5 discount on the roses which will be available for sale. To register, visit www.dabg.com.