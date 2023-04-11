ENTERPRISE-An update on training at Fort Novosel and recruiting efforts nationwide was the message Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry brought to the 400 people attending the Association of the United States Army meeting held at the civic center here Tuesday.

McCurry has been the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel Command General for nine months and is the 17th branch chief of the Army Aviation Branch.

McCurry said that the 40th anniversary of Army Aviation Wednesday is in a week that includes the name change of the Home of Army Aviation to Fort Novosel Monday and the renaming of the command headquarters building on post Wednesday in honor of Maj. Gen. Carl McNair, who was the commanding general when Army Aviation was first designated as a separate branch. “We will officially dedicate the building to him and recognize him as the founder of the aviation branch,” McCurry said about McNair who was the post command general from 1980-1983. “He was an extraordinary soldier whose contributions in and out of uniform are remarkable,” McCurry said. “He was a highly decorated Vietnam veteran with over 1,600 combat flight hours and a distinguished community leader and philanthropist after retiring from active duty.

McCurry noted that this year also the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accord, which ended the war in Vietnam and asked all Vietnam veterans present to stand and be recognized. “I always say that we that stand on the shoulders of giants here at Fort Novosel and these are some of the shoulders we stand on who brought Amy aviation to the forefront,” he said about the Vietnam vets and McNair.

“Tough, realistic combat training is what we do every day, “McCurry said, adding that 18 percent of the entire Army’s aircraft are housed at Fort Novosel. “But we fly one-third of all the flying hours in the army,” he said. “Every day we train, striving to be all that we can be.”

“We’ve got to operate differently with the threats that potential adversaries could bring to bear,” McCurry said, noting that there is a different world landscape than two decades ago. “We have to operate Army aviation from greater standoff and fight over a longer distance to support the soldier on the ground and uphold that sacred trust.

“We have to increase our ability to disperse. We’re doing things to help increase our proficiency in that right now,” McCurry said. “We’re also modernizing our officer and warrant officer professional military education. I’m focused on gaining and maintaining technical and tactical expertise so that Amy aviation remains decisive and that’s where our focus is on at the Aviation Center of Excellence.

“Modernization is vital to where we are going,” he added. “We have to be agile and adaptive in our ability to fight.”

Part of being “agile and adaptive” is overcoming the challenges of Army recruiting, McCurry said. “We missed our target by 25 percent last year, the first time a miss of that magnitude since the implementation of the all-volunteer force 50 years ago.

“What we’re seeing out there is that 23 percent of the 18 year olds out there cannot meet the physical or academic standards,” McCurry said. “What’s more disturbing is that only nine percent of our 18 years olds show a propensity to serve. They aren’t even interested in exploring military service as an option.”

McCurry said that the Montgomery Recruiting Battalion, which includes Dothan and Enterprise, is No. 1 in recruiting in the state and No. 3 in the southeast region which includes Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

“I tell everyone who is a soldier or a soldier for life; it’s your duty to replace yourself. Tell you story, talk about what the military service has offered to you and your family,” he said, adding that the recruiting slogan “Be all you can be” is being resurrected.

“'Be all you can be’ is about endless opportunities; it’s about creating more opportunities for our young people to find their path,” McCurry said. “We’ll continue to tell our story, we’ll continue to recruit, train, and modernize to be the best and most lethal Army that we can be defending our nation and fighting our nation’s wars.”