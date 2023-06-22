FORT NOVOSEL -- The command of the garrison changed hands in a ceremony held Thursday afternoon at the Aviation Museum here.

Friends, family, and co-workers attended the military ceremony marking the change of command from outgoing Fort Novosel Garrison Commander Col. Robert Holcombe to incoming Garrison Commander Col. John P. Miller III, hosted by the U.S. Army Installation Management Command Training Director Vincent E. Grewatz.

Grewatz, from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, leads a director staff and 15 garrison teams that provide support for more than 950,000 service members, family members, retirees and civilians. His responsibility includes oversight of more than $1 billion worth of appropriated and non-appropriated funds and 5,900 people, and some $700 million in contracts annually. He supports Army training and readiness activities on 930,000 acres of land and facilities in 12 states.

“You have made a difference in everything that you have done,” Grewatz said, thanking the Holcombe family for their “invaluable service.

“The fact is, command is a team sport,” Grewatz said. “Changes of command are as much about continuity as they are about change.

“Today, as we celebrate the change of garrison leadership, we can rest assured that the soldies and the civilians of the garrison are hard at work carrying out their duties and they wont skip a beat in the delivery of service on this installation in support of the units, in support of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence, in support of the mission and all of those who serve here,” he said. “Installation management is not for the faint of heart. It’s a full contact sport that demands hands on leadership and its success is critically dependent on teamwork.”

Holcombe noted that the command change is another first for the Home of Army Aviation that was officially redesignated to Fort Novosel in honor of Medal of Honor awardee Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel Sr. two months ago. As the first garrison commander of Fort Novosel, Holcombe said he knew he was leaving the post in good hands.

Miller’s operational deployments include Operation Iraqi Freedom I, from 2005 to 2007 and from 2010 to 2011; Operation Enduring Freedom 2013 to 2014; and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel/Resolute Support in 2019 and 2020.

He was commissioned as an Aviation officer upon graduation from Drake University om 2000. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Aviation Officer Basic and Captain’s Career Courses, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army War College.

The function of garrison commander is sometimes compared to that of a mayor in a civilian municipality. Areas of responsibility on post include the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate of Public Safety; Directorate of Public Works, Directorate of Human Resources; Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office; the Resource Management Office; the Equal Employment Opportunity Officer; the Public Affairs Office; Internal Review and Audit Compliance; the Chaplain; and the Safety Office.