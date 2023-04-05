National Weather Service survey teams were in the Wiregrass on Tuesday and confirmed two brief low-end tornadoes struck the region during Monday morning's storms.

According to the NWS office in Tallahassee, the first tornado, which was an EF0 with winds of 85 mph, touched down north of Enterprise at around 10:36 a.m. and was on the ground for less than a mile.

The tornado caused damage to the roof of the clubhouse at the Enterprise Country Club. Debris was scattered throughout the golf course and tree damage was seen along the track. Officials said the tornado likely dissipated before exiting the property.

The second tornado was in Houston County and touched down in the City of Dothan at 11:13 a.m. It was rated an EF1 with winds of 95 mph and stayed on the ground for about a mile and a half.

According to the NWS survey crew, video footage showed the tornado initially touching down on Appian Way. It was then determined to have traveled in a southeastward direction through several streets on the northwest side of Dothan.

Like the Enterprise tornado, it wasn't on the ground for too long as the survey team believes the tornado dissipated about two minutes later at North Englewood Avenue. Multiple trees were snapped along the path and most of the damage was in an area on El Dorado Drive.

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah said no injuries were reported in the Dothan tornado. The NWS reported that no one was hurt in Enterprise.