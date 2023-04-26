MONTGOMERY — The Organized Community Action Program Inc. serving Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, and Pike Counties has received a $528,009 grant from Gov. Kay Ivey to assist low-income and elderly Alabama residents with weatherizing their homes to lower energy costs.

The grant is one that Ivey has awarded totaling $4.4 million to multiple agencies. The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Priority is given to people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children.

“Many low-income Alabama residents who struggle to pay higher utility bills could save money if their homes were more energy efficient,” Ivey said. “These important weatherization grants can assist in better protecting their homes from the effects of hot and cold temperatures which too often drive up energy costs.”

An energy audit is conducted of each home that qualifies for weatherization assistance to determine the most cost-efficient measures. Common improvements include installing extra insulation in the attic, walls, and floor; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units; and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs. In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.

Ivey awarded the grants to 13 community agencies across the state that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA supports Gov. Ivey in helping Alabama’s most-vulnerable residents through the Weatherization Assistance Program,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The partnerships with these community agencies ensure that many underserved residents receive help in preparing their homes for the hottest part of the year with improvements that help them now and well into the future.”

Other recipient agencies and the counties served include:

• $347,531 to Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby);

• $147,911 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa);

• $208,606 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee);

• $292,024 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone);

• $562,525 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Choctaw, Mobile and Washington)

• $183,390 to Montgomery County Commission (Montgomery);

• $215,590 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston)

• $816,205 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair);

• $199,309 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale);

• $355,437 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox);

• $243,355 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega); and,

• $375,035 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa).