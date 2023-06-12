O'Charley's Restaurant and Bar, located at 3320 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, officially closed its doors on Monday, according to signs posted on the doors and windows.

"Sorry we're closed permanently; O'Charley's thanks you for your patronage and we hope to see you again soon," the sign read.

Employees were seen removing dining room chairs out of the restaurant, and a dumpster was spotted in the back.

No reason was given as to why the establishment shuttered its doors. However, several O'Charley's across America have closed over the last couple of years.