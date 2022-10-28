ODCHS the winner in Howl-o-ween Pet Parade, Costume Contest

OZARK — Thirteen costumed contestants and their two-legged escorts crossed the stage in front of judges at the downtown amphitheater here Thursday evening but the real winner of the 11th Annual Claybank Howl-o-ween Pet Parade and Costume Contest is the Ozark-Dale County Humane Society.

For more than a decade the Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed with ODCHS Manager Ruth Scheipe and the ODCHS Board of Directors to host the costume contest as a fundraiser for the not-for-profit, no-kill shelter located at 579 Bivins Dr. in Ozark.

ODCHS was established in 2004 with the goal of giving shelter to and finding loving homes for cats and dogs that have been abused, neglected, and/or abandoned, said Scheipe. “Donations and fundraisers are the only sources of income for the shelter.

“If you are thinking of adding a four-legged friend to your family, they are waiting to meet you,” she said. “If you would like to join the ODCHS mission, there are several ways you can help -- donate, volunteer, drop off cans for the drink can recycling program, and participate in fundraisers”

There was no entry fee for viewers but each parade entrant’s entry fee directly benefits the shelter.

Judging the event was Thomas Boswell, head coach of the Carroll High School softball team, physical education teacher at Lisenby Primary School and the girls athletics and weightlifting coach.

Boswell was joined by D.A. Smith Middle School history teacher and Carroll High School Head Baseball Coach Will Carnley and Terri Camp, an ODCHS supporter, mother of three fur-babies, and the quilter who donated a handmade quilt to benefit the shelter.

Leighton Juneau and Pretzel, a one-year-old Dachshund dressed as a spider, was the judges’ first-place choice. Julie Kelly and Lulu, a two-and-a-half-year-old Golden Doodle dressed as “Sweet Granny Lulu” complete with sleeping bonnet, glasses and curlers, was the ODCHS board of directors’ first-place choice.

Thursday’s event included the reveal of the 2023 ODCHS Pet Photo Calendar, which is fundraiser for the shelter. All pet owners are encouraged to submit pet photos. Votes are measured in contribution dollars so the top fundraisers are featured on each month. All entrants are featured on the back page. All proceeds go to the care and well-being of the shelter residents, said ODCHS Board President Amy McManus.

ODCHS can be contacted at odchspets@gmail.com or (334) 774-7387.

“The pet costume contest and parade is a way the community can help support ODCHS and have fun doing it,” said Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rosmarie Williamson. “So in reality, everyone is a winner.”