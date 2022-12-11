Old Providence Foundation hosts ‘Christmas at the Chapel’

CLAYHATCHEE - A candlelight church service at the historic Providence Baptist Church, dinner on the grounds at the Rose Cottage next door and a visit from Santa, who very much resembled Clayhatchee Mayor Steve Guice, was hosted by the Old Providence Foundation Saturday evening.

The wooden church, built in 1887, once served as the sanctuary for Providence Baptist Church in this Dale County town with a population of 470.

On May 26, 1849, settlers met in the valley between Claybank Creek and Choctawhatchee River, in what was then the village of Clayhatchee, to form Providence Baptist Church, according to Old Providence Foundation Board of Directors Chairman Gayle Pouncey.

The first church building was built from locally harvested logs. The white frame sanctuary still standing was dedicated on February 27, 1887.

In 1965, the congregation moved to the adjacent brick sanctuary built to accommodate the growing congregation

The little white church continued to function as office space and Sunday School rooms. In 2010, the church transferred ownership of the chapel to the Old Providence Foundation, which had been created to preserve and maintain the building as an event venue.

The Old Providence Foundation moved the wooden chapel to its current location and have restored it. On April 6, 2013, the building was rededicated.

“The Foundation is honored to have a role in preserving this portion of our heritage,” Pouncey said. “Thanks all those whose generous donations have made it possible.”

After a welcome by Pouncey, prayer by Pastor Dr. Jerry Grandstaff, and “Mary, Did you Know” sung by soloist Ava Creech, the Christmas story was retold by Gene Triplett and Shelby Benefield. The Rev. Timmy Green from Bay Springs Baptist Church closed the candlelight service in prayer.

Santa Claus stood outside the church directing people across the street to Rose Cottage after Tiffany Smith read “The Night Before Christmas” to the children.

The Old Providence Foundation is all volunteer and all donations go directly to support the ongoing maintenance and improvements.

Membership in the foundation is open to everyone. For more information contact Danny Fulford at (334) 494-8105.