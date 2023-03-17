DALEVILLE — Educating people with “time, talent and treasure” about all that the Daleville Boys & Girls Club has to offer the community is the challenge that Larry Dickens gave to those attending the club’s 2023 "On the wings of change" gala held at the Daleville Culture and Convention Center here Thursday evening.

Dickens, keynote speaker at the fundraising event for the three-year-old club, currently serves as the Unit Director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass in Dothan. He has served with Boys & Girls Clubs since 1985 as Unit Director in Mobile; Director of Operations in Memphis, Tenn.; and as the Funding Executive Director, Executive Director, and Regional Service Director for clubs in Mississippi.

Dickens, a graduate of Dothan High School, said he grew up in the Boys & Girls club and credits the club for the success he has had in life. “I was six years old and I walked three miles to the club that taught me and encouraged me so much,” he said.

Dickens called Daleville Boys & Girls Club site director April Spencer “the heart and soul of the club,” and stressed that one of the main things that club members say that they remember about their club experience growing up is the staff.

Dickens outlined opportunities that Daleville citizens have to support their own club through their time, talent and treasure. “I call this club ‘your club’ because all of us in this room tonight are part of this club,” he said. “You have the type of community that can come together to support this Boys & Girls Club.

“I know I am preaching to the choir,” Dickens said. “But choir members, share your vision of this club with someone in your community.

“He believes in this club wholeheartedly,’ Dickens said about club board president and founder Joel Adams. “He is the spirit of this club and when he shares his vision, other people see it.”

The Daleville club was founded by concerned citizens some three years ago when the city-run after-school program closed due to lack of funding, Adams said. “We decided to do something about it. We were convinced that Daleville not only had a need for the Boys & Girls Club, but that the community could support one.

“I knew my town and I knew that we could make it happen,” Adams said, crediting elected officials for their support. Adams thanked Dale County Commissioner Donald Grantham for helping get the back of the building cleared for the play area. “We are also grateful for state Representative Steve Clouse and state Senator Donnie Chesteen for your continued support of the club and its programs,” Adams said. “Special thanks to Fort Rucker for allowing their soldiers to volunteer their time to help out at the club by painting, fixing railings, and other miscellaneous projects.

Other Daleville Boys & Girls Club officers Adams thanked for their support are Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton, vice president; Yolanda Austin, treasurer; and Allie Coleman, secretary; and board members Jason Johnson, Melinda Achman, and Rachel Horne.

“None of what the Boys & Girls Club of Daleville has accomplished could have been possible without all of the continued support received from the community and state,” Adams said. “Thank you for believing in the program and helping shape the minds of the youth in the city of Daleville.”

“The mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Daleville is 'To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens’,” said Stayton.

“We are very proud of the work that is accomplished at our local Boys & Girls Club every day. This has truly become a place that the entire community can support, while knowing that each and every child is valued, loved, nurtured, and encouraged to improve each day. The Boys & Girls Club is the place where children grow to appreciate one another, their neighbors, and their community.

“Many major projects have been accomplished this year that could not have been accomplished without major community support,” said Stayton. “One such project started when Commissioner Grantham made it his mission to clear out the dense forest behind our facility. This land clearing project created a wide-open space for children to be outside. We also received support from an All In Credit Union grant which allowed us to add some much needed fencing for safety and picnic tables in order to start our outdoor classroom.

“The Boys & Girls Club provides a safe and structured environment after-school and during the summer months. The focus is not only on empowering young people to excel academically but also believe in meeting the emotional and social needs of each individual child. This is accomplished through the many structured programs and activities that are specifically designed to challenge individuals to work on problem solving, social skills, and also to explore talents.

“This year the Boys & Girls Club of Daleville partnered with many businesses and organizations to learn how to start and manage a small business along with learning about profit margins,” said Stayton. “They learned about the importance of giving back to the community.

“We have 47 students registered for the After-School program and we plan to have up to 55 students for the Summer Program,” Stayton said. “Our mission is to guide these children to reach their full potential as adults. We hope that you will consider investing in this mission, as these children might be the ones taking care of us in our old age.”