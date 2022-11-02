One arrested after Elba schools’ lockdown

ELBA – One juvenile is charged with having a weapon near the city schools here Wednesday but that arrest is not connected with an earlier lockdown of the schools, law enforcement officials said at a news conference held at Elba City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

Elba Police Chief Troy Staley, Twelfth Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Jon Folmer, and Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley met with media representatives approximately one-half hour after the schools officially came off a four-hour lockdown.

Staley said that his department received information “of the threat of a possible active shooter situation,” at 8 a.m. and immediately contacted the sheriff’s department, the district attorney’s office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. “We were able to identify the possible offender and make contact with them. We also made sure there were no weapons on the school campus or in the school.”

Staley said that the threat was the possible result on an altercation that occurred on the school campus the day before. A press release received from ALEA earlier Wednesday said that a suspect in an online threat toward Elba City Schools" this morning was taken into custody.

“At this time we don’t have any evidence that anything further will escalate,” Staley said. The schools came off lockdown at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday. “Safety of our kids is one of our top priorities here in the city of Elba,” he said.

“There is no indication that anyone else was involved,” Staley said. “Parents can rest assured that that we do everything we can to ensure the safety of our students.”

Moseley echoed the chief’s statement.

“I promise that I, as the superintendent, will do anything I can to take care of this because I have 500 students to take care of and I will make sure that I do everything in my power to make sure it doesn’t happen and if it does that we will come after (the perpetrator) and not turn a blind eye.”

Moseley said no student was removed from Elba City Schools Wednesday. “We’ve got law enforcement on the campus,” he said. “The reaction here today was wonderful with so many different agencies coming together to work as one. They could not have done better.

“I want to publicly say that the way our teachers, our administration our students and everyone involved reacted was outstanding,” Moseley said. “There are a lot of moving parts to make that happen and make the kids feel safe and I guarantee you that happened today.”

Moseley said that he and school personnel will continue working with law enforcement officers.

Folmer commended the cooperation of all the school personnel involved, promising to prosecute any person involved in the threat to the fullest extent. “The school personnel on every level all cooperated. It was very much a combined effort done with professionalism,” he said. “We made sure every person in that school knew what was going on as it progressed and that we were taking appropriate steps.”

The incident remains under investigation, Staley said.