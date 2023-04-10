ESCAMBIA COUNTY-At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 near the 101-mile marker in Conecuh County but the driver attempted to elude, and a pursuit ensued, ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said.

The pursuit continued into Escambia County, Florida, where the vehicle eventually left the roadway and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Burkett said. "One subject is deceased; two other subjects were injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment."

Burkett said that ALEA Cpl. Jeremy Alford, the ALEA trooper involved in the incident, was also struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Monday afternoon ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “After visiting with Cpl. Alford and his family this morning, I am extremely relieved and thankful to share that he is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Cpl. Alford acted with true courage and heroism over the course of the incident and was able to secure the scene and ensure public safety while injured. With nearly three decades in law enforcement, Cpl. Alford is a true professional and public servant, dedicated to keeping the citizens of his local community and the State of Alabama safe," Taylor said. "I ask that you please continue to keep Cpl. Alford and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as we all look forward to a speedy recovery.”