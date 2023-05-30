Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FADETTE — One person was injured Sunday following a motorcycle accident in Geneva County.

According to Slocomb Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred on South County Road 49, near County Road 60 in Fadette.

Survival Flight 15 was en route to the scene but ended up being canceled after it was determined the patient could be transported to a Dothan hospital by ground.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown at this time.

Multiple units including the Fadette Fire District, Geneva County Sheriff's Office, Geneva County EMA and troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, also responded to the incident.