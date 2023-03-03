MONTGOMERY — Laptops, office furniture, vehicles and more are among the lots up for bid in the next online state surplus property auction starting this Saturday.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction via GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, with bidding running until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions. The auction items will be listed here starting Saturday: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse at 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10.

ADECA conducts online public auctions periodically each year, but surplus items are available at any time to municipal and county governments, state agencies and qualified nonprofit organizations. Most items are used and may contain hidden defects. All known information per item lot is included in the asset description. Items are sold as is with no warranty and all sales are final.

In addition to the surplus property program, ADECA administers an array of grant programs for law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

For more information about the online auction, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call (334) 284-0577.