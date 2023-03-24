The Dothan Police Department announced a massive crackdown on crime after more than 20 arrests were made following a multi-agency operation.

In collaboration with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, ATF, Probation and Parole, and US Marshals, "Operation Spring Cleaning," was carried out over the course of several weeks.

During that time, law enforcement used intelligence gathering, coordinated efforts among the different agencies, and advanced technology to track down the suspects. In the end, 26 individuals were arrested for a total of 48 charges.

Those arrested in the operation include:

Joshua Lane, 39 of Ashford; charged with failure to appear on unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance.

Wendell Reynolds, 50 of Dothan; charged with failure to appear on second-degree assault.

Martino Tolbert, 30 of Dothan; charged with failure to appear on first-degree assault.

Sarah Burke, 58 of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Derrick Carter, 51 of Dothan; charged with first-degree domestic violence.

Travonte Ware, 26 of Dothan; obstruction of justice by false identity.

Brandon Horn, 38 of Ashford; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Larayna Brooke Andrews, of Dothan; charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Vicky Larson, 56 of Cottonwood; charged with second-degree theft of property in Montgomery County and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Edward Camp, 28 of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Jayson Christy, 51 of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Donald Donaldson, 53 of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Smith, 30 of Dothan; charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Jamel Teague, 36 of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude.

Bradley Ward, 29 of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Jessie Myles, 40 of Dothan; charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Francis Foster, 48 of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Latoria Hunter, 38 of Dothan; charged with obstruction of justice by false identity.

Justin Green, 36 of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Chelsea Francks, 26 of Cottonwood; charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Brooks; charged with violation of probation in Florida, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use of a credit card, and two counts of illegal possession of a credit card.

Roger Dunlap, 67 of Dothan; charged with third-degree theft of property.

Kodi Hall, 29 of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Vilinte Casey, 44 of Dothan; charged with drug trafficking.