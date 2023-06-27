Montgomery–The Alabama Association for Justice (ALAJ), an association of attorneys dedicated to protecting 7th Amendment rights, elected a new slate of officers at their 2023 Annual Summer Convention.

The following Alabama lawyers will serve as ALAJ’s officers for the next year:

President--Wesley Laird of Laird, Baker and Blackstock, Opp;

President-Elect–Ben Baker of Beasley Allen, Montgomery;

1st Vice President–Clint Mountain of Mountain and Mountain, Tuscaloosa;

2nd Vice President –Lucy Tufts of Cunningham Bounds, Mobile;

Secretary–Derrick Mills of Marsh, Rickard and Bryan, Birmingham;

Treasurer–Christina D. Crow of Jinks Crow, Union Springs; and,

Immediate Past President–Erik Heninger of Heninger Garrison Davis, Birmingham.

Laird is from Lockhart, attended high school in Florala, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, and is a 1983 graduate of the University of Alabama business school and a 1986 graduate of the University of Alabama Law School.

Laird began his own law firm in Covington County in 1987, now known as Laird, Baker and Blackstock in Opp. He concentrates his practice in personal injury and wrongful death, with a primary focus on trucking litigation. Laird is a sustaining and executive member of ALAJ, a member of the American Association for Justice, and has been recognized by the National Trial Lawyers Association as a Top 100 Trial Lawyer in Alabama.

Lairs is President of the Alabama Civil Justice Foundation and a member of the Board of Directors of Southern Independent Bank, which he helped organize in 2006. Laird is married to Deidra Rice Laird and they have two daughters who are both married with careers in Huntsville.

“It’s an honor to be elected by my peers as president of this esteemed organization,” Laird said. “We are the only organization in the state that fights every day to ensure that all of our citizens have access to justice if they are wronged. We hold the wrongdoers accountable, and I can’t wait to serve my profession as their president.”

“Wesley Laird represents the backbone of our organization: small town lawyers with big time skill, determination and tenacity. He is an excellent lawyer and an even better leader. We’re lucky to have him as the head of our organization for the coming year,” said Ginger Avery, CEO of ALAJ.

ALAJ also elected its board of directors for 2023-2024. They are: Dell Cross of Birmingham; Nathan Harris of Hoover; Bo Bruner of Birmingham; Doug Dellaccio of Birmingham; Leslie Rubio of Birmingham; Ben Ford of Birmingham; Beau Darley of Montgomery; Brent Jordan of Huntsville, Chuck James of Montgomery; Kira Fonteneau of Birmingham; David Nomberg of Birmingham; Tom Sinclair of Birmingham; Steve Nicholas of Mobile; Greg Brockwell of Birmingham; Ashley Peinhardt of Birmingham; Drew Barnett of Birmingham; Rebekah McKinney of Huntsville; and Prattville native Ginger Avery, who also serves as ALAJ’s chief executive officer.

“Alabama’s official state motto is Audemas Jura Nostra Defendere, latin for We Dare Defend Our Rights” ALAJ’s newest officer Christy Crow said. “The members of The Alabama Association for Justice dare to defend the rights of every Alabamian to have disputes resolved in our court system. We take it seriously -- without good lawyers and good laws, the people of our great state could quickly find themselves without a forum for legal redress.”