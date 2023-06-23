OPP — An Opp man who was shot by police Tuesday morning died at a hospital Thursday evening, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

On Tuesday, June 20, at around 7:43 a.m., the Opp Police Department received a report of a man who was armed with a knife and experiencing a crisis episode.

According to Opp Police, officers discovered the subject, Cornelius S. Ball, 45, of Opp, upon arrival and immediately requested the assistance of the Covington County Incident Response Team.

When law enforcement officials attempted to take Ball into custody, he was shot multiple times after his knife injured an Opp police officer.

Two days later, on Thursday, June 22, Ball died from his injuries at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

No further information is available at this time as the case is being investigated by agents within ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation.