COFFEE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:25 p.m. Tuesday has claimed the life of an Opp man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Kendra McKinney.

Dennis Edward Murphy, 70, was critically injured when the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas that he was driving collided head-on with the 2020 Ford F-150 driven by Jeremy Clayton Powell, 44, of Brundidge.

Neither Murphy nor Powell was using a seat belt at the time of the crash, and both were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment. Murphy later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Thursday, Feb. 16, McKinney said.

The crash occurred on Alabama 87 near the 49-mile marker, approximately 16 miles north of Elba, in Coffee County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.