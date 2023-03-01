OPP —A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of an Opp man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

Douglas Wayne Hurst, 57, was fatally injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra that he was driving struck the 2015 Ford F450 driven by Mason Noah Brockman, 26, of Odenville.

Hurst was pronounced deceased at the scene. Brockman was transported to a local area hospital for medical attention.

The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 17-mile marker, approximately two miles south of Opp, in Covington County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.