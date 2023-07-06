TROY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined a Troy sawmill operator after an investigation into a worker's death last year determined the company failed to follow federal workplace safety standards.

According to a release from OSHA, in December 2022, a 20-year-old worker at Rex Lumber in Troy was attempting to clear a jammed roller when he was crushed to death after stored energy caused the infeed unit to close on him.

OSHA issued a willful citation for allowing workers to perform maintenance on equipment without controlling hazardous energy sources. The organization also said the company failed to train employees on how to isolate stored energy in hydraulic accumulators.

This is the third time in three years the company has been fined by OSHA. In 2020, a worker at Rex Lumber's Bristol, Florida, location suffered an amputation injury and later died at a hospital after their hand came in contact with the nip point of a conveyor's roller.

At the company's Graceville location, an employee suffered crushing injuries after getting caught in a machine's wheels and pulleys while trying to fix a faulty hydraulic valve in 2021.

"Rex Lumber's failure to comply with well-known safety requirements led to the death of a worker and put others at serious risk of harm," Jose Gonzalez, OSHA Area Office Director, said. "Safety standards exist to protect workers from the hazards of moving machinery and when followed, they can save lives.

Following the investigation, OSHA assessed the company with over $184,000 in penalties. OSHA said since 2013, the company has been cited for 19 serious and other-than-serious violations.

On Thursday, Rex Lumber stated that although they respect OSHA's need to police the industry, they disagree with the organization's findings.

"OSHA released a July 5, 2023, press release on its initial findings," the company's press release read. "We're made up of local people, and OSHA's characterization of the facts and alleged violations does not match the events or our efforts."

"Federal-OSHA has a vital mission to ensure employees are aware of its regulations. It uses these press releases to get attention, but the underlying cases almost always turn out differently after the entire process is completed."

The company also said OSHA listed several violations of a business not affiliated with Rex Lumber.

"The OSHA press release lists the many violations of a different company doing different things in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Virginia," the company said. "Similar name, but it's not us and their additional violations should not be publicly attributed to us."

Rex Lumber's Troy plant was built and equipped in 2018. The company will go to court if necessary while also continuing to improve workplace safety.

"Both Rex and OSHA want safe workers."